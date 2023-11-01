Farmers suffer for faulty sluice gate

A faulty sluice gate on the Betai river between Kishoreganj's Tarail upazila and Mymensingh's Nandail is affecting agricultural activities for past 20 years.

The Water Development Board constructed the sluice gate on the river in Chikney village under Tarail in 1990 to maintain water level and benefit agricultural activities on both sides of the river.

However, four out of six doors of the sluice gate became damaged and blocked after severe flood in 2004, and have not been repaired since then.

As a result, water cannot be drained properly during monsoon, causing waterlogging in adjacent areas and croplands in 20 villages including Kholapara, Borail, Uluhati, Bonati, Outergati, Outpara, Bilbadera, Purbo Darilla, Kandiura, Panch Darilla, Gangail, Pankarhati, and Rajgati in Nandail.

Locals alleged that the sluice gate has not been maintained properly by the authorities since the 2004 flood, causing its doors to become clogged by garbage and water hyacinth.

Farmers have not been able to get their expected agricultural yield as the area gets submerged even after moderate rain. The situation has worsened in recent years.

Anisur Rahman Liton, a farmer of Kholapara village, said his aman paddy saplings on 250-decimal land was damaged due to waterlogging after recent rainfall. "I depend on the earnings from Aman crop to support my family. I don't know how I will be able to feed them," he said.

Jitu Mia, a farmer of Borail village, echoed him.

Fazlur Rahman, member of Rajgati union parishad, said the sluice gate has been affecting the farmers involved in paddy and summer vegetable cultivation.

Iftekhar Momtaj Khokon, Rajgati UP chairman, said he along with Nandail UNO Arun Krishna Paul recently visited the spot and found the sluice gate's doors blocked.

Krishna said he talked with officials concerned for immediate steps in this regard.

"The sluice gate was constructed 33 years ago. In this period, many environmental changes have taken place and so it may be necessary to construct a new sluice gate to mitigate sufferings," said Md Motiur Rahman, BWDB executive engineer in Kishoreganj.

Steps will be taken to repair the existing one, he added.