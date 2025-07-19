Eco-friendly storage units helping farmers preserve potatoes

This season, marginal farmers in eight districts of Rangpur division have stored a total of 6,775 tonnes of potatoes in 394 non-refrigerated model storage units established with support from the Department of Agricultural Marketing under the Ministry of Agriculture.

These locally built storage units, constructed using indigenous technology, are being hailed by northern farmers as a cost-effective and sustainable alternative to cold storages. Each unit cost Tk 1,76,000 to construct and can store up to 30 tonnes of potatoes. These are electricity-free, eco-friendly, and durable.

According to the Department of Agricultural Marketing, the district-wise storage data is as follows: 2,702 tonnes stored in Rangpur's 121 houses, 1,408 tonnes in Dinajpur's 75 houses, 1,032 tonnes in Lalmonirhat's 37 houses, 637 tonnes in Thakurgaon's 47 houses, 341 tonnes in Panchagarh's 38 houses, 327 tonnes in Kurigram's 24 houses, 193 tonnes in Nilphamari's 36 houses, and 115 tonnes in Gaibandha's 16 houses.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agricultural Extension reported that 2,25,985 hectares of land in the division yielded 58.68 lakh tonnes of potatoes this year. Of this, 11.09 lakh tonnes have been stored in 116 cold storages.

Abdul Khalek, 60, a farmer from Komolabari village in Lalmonirhat's Aditmari upazila, said, "Ten of us small farmers together stored 27 tonnes of potatoes in one of these model houses. We plan to sell when market prices go up. This facility was provided to us free of cost by the Department of Agricultural Marketing."

Nazrul Islam, 56, of Bishbari village shared, "The house has bamboo shelves inside. We stored our potatoes without using any sacks. I harvested a small quantity and couldn't secure space in a cold storage. This model house saved the day."

The Department of Agricultural Marketing said each house is expected to last 15 to 20 years, with only minor maintenance needed every three to four years, which farmers can manage collectively by raising small funds.

NM Alamgir Badsha, deputy director of the Rangpur divisional office of the Department of Agricultural Marketing, said, "Since most marginal farmers can't afford cold storages, these model houses allow them to preserve their produce and sell later at fair prices. It's proving to be a highly successful initiative. We plan to expand this further in the future."