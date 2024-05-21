Country has no shortage of rice: Agri minister

Agriculture Minister M Abdus Shahid has said the country has no shortage of rice as its entire rice demand is now being met by internal production.

"The country's rice production has increased more than fourfold in the last 50 years," said Shahid while addressing a ministerial session titled, "Paddies for the Planet and People", at the ongoing 10th World Water Forum held in Bali, Indonesia yesterday.

Bangladesh has now become a role model in the world for its agro-commodity production, said the minister.

"The situation has emerged due to undertaking diversified initiatives, including raising farm subsidies, enhancing research budget outlays, and developing research infrastructure," he said.

These initiatives, launched and implemented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, have helped incredibly achieve and maintain self-sufficiency in rice production, the minister told the forum.

The event was jointly organised by the World Bank and the International Rice Research Institute (IRRI).

Shahid said, "If the country does not achieve success in food production, millions of people might have to face a food crisis. People might become food refugees, and crises will be disseminated all over the world."

The minister, however, stressed the need for ensuring sustainable food security through the combined initiatives of all.

He urged all the states and international bodies to take combined steps toward this end.

World Bank Country Director for Indonesia Carolyn (Carrie) Turk presented the keynote paper at the session.

Chinese Water Resources Minister Li Guoying, Indonesian Agriculture Minister Amran Sulaiman, and UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment Amnabint Abdullah Al Dahak, among others, participated as discussants.