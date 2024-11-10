Coriander prices jump sixfold, boosting farmer earnings

Despite a significant drop in coriander yield due to untimely rains this year, farmers are reaping unexpected profits as prices surge. Last year, coriander leaves were sold for Tk 18-20 per kg, but this year, the price has skyrocketed to Tk 100-120 per kg, creating strong demand in the market.

Farmers have reported a halving of their coriander yield this year, with production reduced from 40-45 kg per decimal of land to just 20-22kg. The cost of cultivating coriander on each decimal is Tk 300-400.

Rabiul Islam, a 45-year-old farmer from Saptibari Pathantari village in Aditmari upazila, said his yield has dropped from 85 kg to 41 kg, the price has more than made up for the shortfall. Last year, he sold his 85 kg harvest for Tk 1,700, while this year, his 41kg earned him Tk 4,600.

Noor Islam, a vegetable trader from Goshala Bazar in Lalmonirhat, said traders are purchasing coriander leaves directly from the fields for Tk 100-120 per kg and selling them to retailers for Tk 130-135.

Retailers, in turn, are selling them at Tk 160-180 per kg.The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) in Lalmonirhat reported that coriander was cultivated on 90 hectares of land across five districts this year.

Photo: S Dilip Roy

However, due to the untimely rain, many fields suffered damage, resulting in a lower yield overall.

DAE's Deputy Director, Dr Saykhul Arifin, said the rain has reduced the vegetable yield in general, the high demand for coriander leaves has allowed farmers to make more profit from the reduced harvest.