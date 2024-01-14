Commercial ginger cultivation on sacks

Mazid took the unusual initiative after watching videos on YouTube

Cultivation of ginger in thousands of plastic sacks. The photo was taken from Rudraboyra village in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari upazila. Photo: Star

Cultivating ginger in plastic sacks on unused land has turned out to be a boon for farmer Abdul Mazid of Sarishabari upazila.

The unusual idea came to the mind of the sixty-seven-year-old from Rudraboyra village after watching some videos on YouTube.

After learning how to grow ginger in sacks farmer Mazid started ginger cultivation on the fallow land around the courtyard of his house in April last year.

Mazid, who completed his graduation in Philosophy from Rajshahi University nearly four decades ago, never opted for any government or private jobs and completely involved himself in agriculture.

He spent his entire life doing business of various agricultural products and farming different kinds of fruits, vegetables and agricultural items, taking lease of others' land, Mazid said.

During a visit to the village this correspondent saw thousands of ginger plants, raised on plastic sacks, are kept lined on an unused land around Mazid's homestead.

While talking, Mazid said he planted 14,000 ginger plants in as many sacks on the three bigha fallow land around his house.

Due to severe heatwave some of the plants died at the beginning, but growths of rest of the plants are quite well as he preferred to use vermicompost, prepared at his house yard, he said, adding that according to advise of the upazila agriculture officer, he is cultivating 'BARI-1' variety of ginger in all the sacks.

He has already spent a total of over Tk 4 lakh as it cost him about Tk 29 to prepare the ginger plants in each sack, Mazid said.

If the weather remains favourable, he would get over two kilogrammes of ginger from each sack, he said.

Mahmudul Hassan, senior scientist at Bogura Spice Research Centre, said cultivating ginger in sacks is very profitable business.

They are encouraging farmers to cultivate gingers by applying the unusual method because if a farmer invests Tk 1, he would get Tk 5 in return, he added.

Sarishabari Upazila Agriculture Officer Anup Singh said they are encouraging Mazid as he is growing the spice item, using such an unusual method, for the first time in the upazila.