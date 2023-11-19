Coffee cultivation shows promise

Salahuddin took up coffee farming about two years ago with help from the local agricultural office. As he expects a profit of Tk 2 lakh this year against his investment of Tk 1 lakh, many in Narsingdi’s Belabo upazila are now becoming interested in coffee cultivation. PHOTO: STAR

Coffee, a popular drink that used to be an import-dependent commodity, is now being cultivated successfully in some parts of the country.

Salahuddin Ahmed of Nilokkhia under Belabo upazila in Narsingdi, is one such coffee cultivator who has found success in his venture.

The 33-year-old took inspiration from social media and received support and advice from the local agriculture office to begin cultivation two years ago.

Visiting his plantation recently, this correspondent saw the trees bearing the red-coloured fruits, from which coffee beans will be harvested and processed.

Many locals are visiting the garden to see his initiative.

"I planted 135 saplings on 33-decimal land investing Tk 1 lakh. I was inspired to produce coffee and nuts by watching videos on YouTube. I collected the saplings from the local agriculture office under a govt project and nurtured those for two years. I expect to sell the harvest this season for Tk 3 lakh that will bring in a profit of Tk 2 lakh. The trees have grown well and strong and no additional cost will be needed for the next season. I hope I will get a huge response from next season onward," Salahuddin said.

"The local agriculture office provided me with training on how to cultivate coffee. I sold coffee powder in the local market at Tk 2,500 per kg and it has great demand. I also plan to prepare saplings for cultivation in my additional 10-decimal land. Besides, the saplings are in demand in our area as many others are interested in cultivating it," he also said.

"I manually processed the fruits to produce coffee powder and sold it to a local who visited my plantation and placed an order," Salahuddin added.

According to the Department of Agriculture and Extension (DAE) in Narsingdi, the district's soil is acidic and temperature is moderately warm, which are favourable conditions for coffee cultivation.

As the first cultivations on flatlands got success, they are working on a plan to spread coffee cultivation among people.

Delowar Hossain, 50, of Dulalkandi under the upazila, said, "I heard about Salahuddin's coffee cultivation and came here looking for saplings as I like to plant uncommon varieties. He promised to supply me coffee saplings from his garden. I prepared 20 decimals of land for cultivating coffee and hope to start in early December."

Like Delowar, at least five others also showed interest in coffee cultivation from Salahuddin's area.

Md Jahidul Islam, deputy director of DAE at Belabo upazila, said, "The government has plans to expand coffee production on flat land. That's why we took initiatives to supply saplings for free."

"In Narsingdi, we provided saplings to Salahuddin for experiment and it was successful. We will gradually spread coffee cultivation among the people in the area," he added.