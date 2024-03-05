Bheem finds business in dried fish

Bheem Kumar of Singasholpur village in Narail Sadar upazila seen busy drying small puti fish in the sun. Photo: Star

Instead of trying his luck in other profession, Bheem Kumar turned to dried fish production and quickly changed his fortune.

The 45-year-old from Singasholpur village in Narail Sadar upazila used to cultivate different crops on his ancestral land only a few years ago.

After seeing other's success in the trade, Bheem started chemical-free dried fish production only three to four years ago.

In the first year, Bheem sold dried fishes worth several lakh taka and made a profit of Tk 3 lakh. Ever since he never had to look back.

Currently, he is earning Tk 10 to Tk 12 lakh per year by selling dried puti fish to buyers from different areas across the country.

During a visit to the area this correspondent found Bheem and his workers busy drying fish as usually there is a huge supply of fish in the area during this time of the year.

Four to five workers were seen using makeshift bamboo structures at a cropland next to Bheem's house to dry huge amount of small puti fish in the sun.

Alongside other expenses, Bheem has to over Tk 20,000 per month as labourers' wages.

Bheem said he collects only puti fish from different markets of Narail and dry those in the sun for seven to ten days, before selling those to the buyers.

One of the workers Raj Kumar said they purchase puti fish from different local bazars at Tk 1,500 to Tk 2,000 per maund.

Later, they wash the fishes before drying those in the sun at the open field.

At present, each maund of dried puti fish is selling for Tk 24,000 to Tk 26,000, he said.

"My dried fishes have a good demand across the country as I do not apply any harmful chemicals in the process," Bheem said.

After paying workers' wages and other expenses he managed to earn a profit of Tk 10 to Tk 12 lakh annually, Bheem added.

Singasholpur Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Hitu Molla said Bheem has a great success in dried fish production.

Many unemployed youths from different surrounding villages are now following Bheem's footsteps and producing dried fish is small-scales, the UP chairman added.

District Fisheries Officer (DFO) Enamul Haque said they have been providing all sort of cooperation to Bheem so that he can expand his dried fish business in future.