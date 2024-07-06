Aman farmers worry over lack of rain

June saw 250mm less rainfall than normal; no seedbeds prepared yet

Traditionally, by the first week of Ashar (monsoon), farmers prepare Aman paddy seedbeds. However, due to a lack of rain, farmers are yet to prepare seedbeds this time around. The photos were taken at Tetultala beel and Batiaghata upazila recently. Photo: Star

Paddy farmers in Khulna division are worried as a lack of rainfall on the onset of Aman season threatens to adversely affect cultivation.

This staple crop is crucial for over 10 lakh farmers in Khulna, Bagerhat, and Satkhira districts, who rely on monsoon rain for irrigation due to water salinity during the rest of the year.

Traditionally, by the first week of Ashar (monsoon), farmers prepare Aman paddy seedbeds.

However, this year, June recorded 250mm less rainfall than usual, leaving canal and river waters unsuitable for irrigation due to high salinity.

After visiting 15 villages in Batiaghata, Dumuria, Paikgachha, Dacope, and Rupsha upazilas, this correspondent saw no seedbeds were being prepared.

Agricultural lands lie fallow, covered with grass and used for pasture. In Batiaghata, two canals were found dried up.

"I haven't been able to prepare Aman seedbeds due to inadequate rain, which hasn't lowered canal salinity, making the water unsuitable for irrigation," said Proshad Roy from Khalashibunia Kachhari Bari.

"Last year's delayed cultivation due to a lack of rain led to pest attacks and a poor harvest. This year looks worse," he added.

Approximately 930 farmers from Proshad's village share his predicament.

Abdur Rob of Pankhali village in Dacope upazila echoed similar concerns, adding that the Bhadra river's water remains too salty for irrigation and groundwater is also highly saline.

"Rainwater is our only hope," he said.

Environmental experts attribute the situation to disrupted weather patterns and erratic monsoons due to climate change.

In recent years, Khulna division has seen a decline in precipitation during crucial Aman cultivation months, intensifying the hardships for the farming community.

According to the Department of Agricultural Extension in Khulna, 84,810 hectares are designated for Aman cultivation with a target production of 291,563 tonnes of paddy, involving 317,274 families.

"It rained 305mm in May, much more than the usual 175mm, but it was too early to benefit the farmers. Till June 27, only 46mm of rain was recorded, 250mm less than the usual June rainfall," said Md Amirul Azad, senior meteorologist at Khulna Meteorological Office.

Md Mosaddek Hossain, senior monitoring officer of DAE's PARTNER programme, expressed concerns about the delayed seedbed preparation, which could lead to lower yields.

He added that the lack of rain is damaging Aus paddy cultivated in the region.

Farmers remain hopeful for timely rainfall to salvage the Aman cultivation season and mitigate the looming agricultural crisis.