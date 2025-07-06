Adviser Farida stresses vaccination to curb livestock diseases

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter exchanging her views with the different section officials of the Sirajganj district livestock department in Sirajganj . Photo: BSS

Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter today underscored the need for reinforcing the vaccination programme aiming at curbing Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) for protecting the health of the livestock of the country.

"These two types of disease [FMD and LSD] are very much harmful for the livestock, and they may cause huge financial losses for the farmers," she said.

The adviser said this while exchanging views with different section officials of the Sirajganj district livestock department at the conference room of the Bhagabarighat milk factory in Sirajganj.

Regarding the elimination of these diseases, Farida said the government would go forward to curb the diseases through taking a proper plan and a vaccination programme.

The livestock adviser said no one can say that the hide of the sacrificial animals has been damaged due to Lumpy Skin Disease.

She gave the people concerned instructions to reinforce the vaccination programme at the field level in the Pabna-Sirajganj region, and no excuse would be accepted in this regard. So, the livestock officials and employees should ensure maximum cooperation in this regard.

Participating in the programme, the director general of the Department of Livestock Services (DLS), M Abu Sufian, said Pabna and Sirajganj districts are rich with livestock resources. Livestock officials and employees should work with utmost sincerity aiming to announce the district free from FMD and LSD.

He also asked the concerned officials to take effective initiative in this matter.