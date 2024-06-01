Youth's body recovered in Sylhet's Companiganj

The body of a youth, who went missing in the Dhalai river while fetching stones on Monday, was found floating in the of the river last night in Guchchagram, Bholaganj in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila.

The deceased in Jubel Mia, of Parua Badikona village of the upazila, reports our correspondent quoting police.

On information police from Bholaganj police outpost went to the spot and recovered the body, said Moniruzzaman Khan, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Companiganj Police Station.

He said while fetching stones by boat on May 27 night, Jubel Mia went missing in a storm while Cyclone Remal was crossing the country.

The next day, divers of Sylhet Fire Service and Civil Defence searched the river but could not find him.

On Friday night, locals spotted the body floating in the middle of the river and informed police.