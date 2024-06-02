Youth missing after falling into river from train

A youth went missing falling from a train while it was crossing Bhairab Railway Bridge on the Meghna river connecting Ashuganj and Bhairab Bazar.

The missing youth is Tanvir Mia, 22, of Debgram village in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria, said Bhairab river police outpost in-charge Moniruzzaman Chowdhury.

Tanvir went to Dhaka with his father Meraj Mia on Thursday to take a flight to Malaysia as a migrant worker.

Quoting his father, police said the flight had been cancelled and postponed to another day, so the two were returning home on the intercity Upakul Express train on Friday afternoon.

On the way, while crossing the Bhairab Railway Bridge in Kishoreganj, he went missing after falling into the Meghna River from the door of the train.

Bhairab Naval Police Station and Fire Service divers have been searching the river since the accident but to no avail.