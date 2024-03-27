Youth ministry, UNICEF join hands for Korail slum fire victims

The Ministry of Youth Sports (MoYS) and the UNICEF Child Protection Section have joined forces to extend support to the victims of a fire that razed through Korail slum in Dhaka's Banani on March 24.

To provide support to the affected children, adolescents, and people of the Bede community, MoYS and UNICEF mobilised resources and began delivering aid on the ground.

Within hours of the incident, recreational kits, sports materials, T-shirts, and warm-cooked food were distributed to those impacted by the fire.

Photo: Courtesy

In addition to meeting immediate physical needs, special attention was given to the psychosocial well-being of the affected population, particularly adolescents and girls.

Special sessions on child safeguarding were conducted, and a range of activities, including indoor games, drawing and painting, and storytelling sessions, were organised.

Two meals were arranged for about 1,200 people.

Following the fire, representatives from both UNICEF and MoYS visited the Korail Bede slum.