Youth dies being hit by train in Khulna

A youth died after being struck by a train in Khulna this afternoon.

The victim is Naeemul Islam, 23, of Moheshwarpasha area under Daulatpur Police Station. He worked as a day labourer, said police.

The incident occurred around 4:30pm at the Maniktola Senpara railway crossing in the city.

Confirming the incident, Sub-Inspector Md Azad Rahman of the Daulatpur Railway Police Station said Naeem was crossing the rail line at Maniktola Senpara during the rain when he was hit by the Sagordari Express, which was en route from Khulna to Rajshahi.

The impact caused him to fall under the train. He sustained multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Md Ferdous Alam Khan, officer-in-charge of Khulna Railway Police Station, said the incident appears to be an accident caused by negligence.

The body will be handed over to the family after completing necessary legal formalities.

His body has been sent to the Khulna Medical College Hospital morgue.