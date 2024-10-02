Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Worker killed after being hit by bus in Gazipur

A worker was killed after a bus ran him over on Dhaka-Mymensingh highway in Gazipur's Bhogra area today.

The deceased could not be identified immediately, reports our local correspondent quoting Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge of Basan Police Station.

The incident occurred around 9:00pm near Columbia Garment. Eyewitnesses and locals said that the man was crossing the road after finishing his shift in a nearby factory when he was hit by a bus travelling from Dhaka.

He sustained severe injuries, particularly to his head, and succumbed to his injuries while being transported to the hospital, the OC said.

In response to the incident, an angry mob of over 100 people set fire to two buses, according to Gazipur Traffic Police inspector Monir Hossain.

Authorities are currently addressing the situation. Bhogra Fire Service Duty Officer Arif Hussain said that that firefighters are on their way to extinguish the blaze.

