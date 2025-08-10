Worker injured in explosion at Ctg shipbreaking yard

A worker sustained burn injuries in an explosion at King Steel shipbreaking yard in Faujdarhat area of Sitakunda upazila of Chattogram this afternoon.

The injured worker, Faruk, 48, a resident of Sitakunda's Shitalpur area, is currently undergoing treatment at the Burn Unit of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

According to CMCH sources, 16 percent of Faruk's body has been burned.

Md Tipu Sultan, safety inspector of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) in Chattogram, told this correspondent that the explosion took place around 12:30pm today after a piece of metal fell on an oxygen pipe used for cutting.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Sekander Hossain, owner of King Steel, said the oxygen supply line was supposed to be shut off after the cutting work was completed.

"However, due to a mistake by a worker, the line was not closed, which led to the explosion when another worker unknowingly resumed work," he said.

"We provided immediate first aid and rushed him to the hospital. Our staff are present to ensure he receives proper care. We are bearing all medical expenses as per the law," he added.