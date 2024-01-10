Accidents & Fires
UNB, Dhaka
Wed Jan 10, 2024 09:57 PM
Last update on: Wed Jan 10, 2024 10:00 PM

Worker dies falling from under-construction building

A construction worker died after falling from an under-construction building in Dhaka's Badda area this morning.

The deceased was identified as Md Bayezid, 20, from Mominpur Jongra village in Patgram upazila of Lalmonirhat.

His brother, Md Shahin, said Bayezid fell from the seventh floor of the under-construction building.

Later, some of his co-workers took him to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he added.

His body is now at the hospital morgue and Badda Police Station has been informed, confirmed DMCH police outpost in-charge Bacchu Mia.

