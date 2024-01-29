Worker dies of electrocution at Ashulia Elevated Expressway construction site

A construction worker of Ashulia Elevated Expressway died from electrocution in Dhaka's Savar this morning.

Shahab Uddin, project director (PD) of the expressway, told The Daily Star that the incident took place at Itkhola area of ​​Tongi-Ashulia-EPZ road in Ashulia around 8:00am.

The deceased was identified as Angur Mia, hailing from Dhutipara area in Gaibandha, reports our Savar correspondent quoting Sharif Ahmed, Sub-Inspector of Ashulia Police Station.

The body has been recovered and kept in a local hospital morgue, said the SI, adding that if family members file any complaint, legal action will be taken.

Project Director Shahab said Angur Mia died from electrocution while working at the expressway construction site this morning.

"Wearing gloves, safety boots, and helmets is required while working, but many workers disregard these safety measures. We'll look into how this incident took place."

In addition to saying that measures would be taken to guarantee that such accidents do not recur, he said, "We will ensure that the worker gets proper compensation, all grants including insurance money so that his family is at least financially sound."