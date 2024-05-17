Worker burned to death in Badda fire

A worker died in a fire that broke out at a foam factory and spread to the nearby building at Satarkul in the capital's Badda Wednesday night.

Deceased Mofizul Islam, 37, was a worker of Roxy Foam Limited.

Firefighters recovered his charred body lying on the stairs of a two-storey building adjacent to the factory.

Mofizul's brother-in-law Noor Alam said the victim along with one of his coworkers used to live in a first-floor room of the building. After his work at the factory, he returned his room around 10:30pm. The factory was closed when it caught fire, he added.

Shafiqul Islam, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, said two fire engines rushed to the spot at 11:20pm and doused the flame after an hour's effort.

"While searching the debris we found the body and sent it to Shaheed Suhrawardi Medical College morgue for autopsy," he said.

Later in the morning, Noor Alam identified the body.

However, the fire service could not initially say how the fire broke out.