Woman loses legs under train wheels

Granddaughter unharmed in her arms

A woman lost her legs under the wheels of a train near the Arani Station in Rajshahi's Bagha upazila today, while her four-year-old granddaughter, whom she was holding in her arms at the time, was miraculously unharmed.

Bulu Begum, 45, was struck by the train last morning when she was crossing the third rail track at the east side of the station with her granddaughter Rabeya, said Station Master Mosarraf Hossain.

Her right leg was amputated at the heel and her left leg at the knee when she was taken to the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, said hospital staff, reports our Rajshahi correspondent.

Station Master Mosarraf said the Rohonpur-bound commuter train from Ishwardi hit Bulu on the station's third rail track, which trains did not usually use.

"The train was delayed and would reach the station half an hour late when two other intercity trains Bonolota Express and Silk City Express were also scheduled to cross the station. That's why the third track was used for the commuter train," he said.

A loudspeaker announcement was made in this regard, Mosarraf added.

Bulu Begum runs a small restaurant at the station. She has eight children.