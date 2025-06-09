Woman killed, husband injured in balloon cylinder explosion

They were using the cylinder to inflate balloons for sale

A housewife was killed and her husband injured when a gas cylinder they were using to inflate balloons for sale exploded in front of their house at Singair upazila in Manikganj this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Subanya, 20, while police could not immediately provide the name of her husband.

Toufiq Azam, officer-in-charge of Singair Police Station, said Subanya's father-in-law Hasan Mia makes a living by selling balloons at fairs.

Subanya was busy inflating balloons with gas from a cylinder in front of their house at Madhya Charigram village around 9:30am.

When the cylinder exploded, Subanya and her husband were seriously injured.

Locals rescued and took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Subanya died on the way to the hospital, OC Azam said.

"An officer has been sent from the police station to inquire into the matter. Details will be provided after investigation," he added.