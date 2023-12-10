Woman killed in clash over land dispute
A woman was killed during a clash over a land dispute in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila yesterday afternoon.
The deceased is Rokeya Begum,62, wife of late Ebaidullah Sarker.
Locals said there had been a longstanding dispute between sons of Ebaidullah and late Shahidullah of Paikhkharpar village over land-related issues.
To resolve the matter, an arbitration was held in the village and sons of Ebaidullah got the ownership of the disputed land.
However, both groups locked into a clash while measuring the disputed land. Rokeya died in the attack, said police.
Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent (Sadar circle) of police in Munshiganj, said they are looking into the incident.
