Woman killed in clash over land dispute

A woman was killed during a clash over a land dispute in Munshiganj's Gazaria upazila yesterday afternoon.

The deceased is Rokeya Begum,62, wife of late Ebaidullah Sarker.

Locals said there had been a longstanding dispute between sons of Ebaidullah and late Shahidullah of Paikhkharpar village over land-related issues.

To resolve the matter, an arbitration was held in the village and sons of Ebaidullah got the ownership of the disputed land.

However, both groups locked into a clash while measuring the disputed land. Rokeya died in the attack, said police.

Khairul Hasan, additional superintendent (Sadar circle) of police in Munshiganj, said they are looking into the incident.