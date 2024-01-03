Woman killed after being run over by train

A former union parishad member died after a locomotive ran her over in Kulaura upazila of Moulvibazar yesterday around 1:00pm.

Hena Begum, 55, of Bhabanipur village, was a former member of the Bhatera Union Parishad.

Sub-Inspector Jahanara Begum of Kulaura Railway Police Station said the locomotive started from Kulaura for Sylhet around 8:30am. "Hena was run over on the tracks between the Baramchal and Bhatera railway stations, killing her on the spot."

Her body was handed over to her family, SI Jahanara added.

"An unnatural death case was filed in this connection."