Woman injured as tree falls on vehicles amid rain in Dhanmondi

A woman was injured after a large tree fell on several vehicles in Dhaka's Dhanmondi amid rain this afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2:30pm near Dhanmondi-6, said Kyashinyu Marma, officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station.

The uprooted tree struck two CNG-run auto-rickshaws, a rickshaw, and a private car, leaving one of the auto-rickshaws severely damaged, he said.

A woman, believed to be around 35 years old, was travelling in the auto-rickshaw and became trapped as her leg got stuck under the fallen tree, Kyashinyu said.

On information, a team from the Fire Service and Civil Defence rushed to the spot and carried out a rescue operation, said Rashed bin Khalid, duty officer at the Fire Service Control Room.