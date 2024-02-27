Woman, grandson killed in fire

A former union parishad member and her grandson were burned to death in a fire at their house in Sherpur's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased are Firoza Begum, 70, former member of Kamarer Char Union Parishad, and her grandson Sharif Mia, 7, son of Habibur Rahman.

According to neighbours, the fire broke out when Firoza and Sharif were sleeping in a room at their home, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Quoting locals, Md Emdadul Haque, officer-in-charge of Sadar Police Station, said the fire originated at the Goalghor (a room where cattle are kept) around 3:00am, and soon the blaze spread to the room where the two were sleeping.

Sharif was burned alive in his sleep while Firoza died on his way to Mymensingh Medical College hospital, the OC said.