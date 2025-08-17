Woman, granddaughter killed as tractor rams CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kishoreganj

A woman and her eight-month-old granddaughter were killed and five other family members injured in a road accident while going to visit a patient in Katiadi upazila of Kishoreganj last night.

The deceased were identified as Farida Akhter, 65, and her granddaughter Maria Akhter, said Katiadi Highway Police Station Sub-Inspector Md Tofazzal Hossain.

Maria's mother Hafsa Akhter, 26, Babu Mia, 55, Rima Akhter, 27, Rubel Mia, 22, and Renuara Khatun, 45, are among the injured.

Of them, Rubel said they were going to visit a patient at Dumrakanda village in Kuliarchar upazila. On the way, a tractor coming from the opposite direction near Katiadi's Swanirbhar Bazar rammed into their CNG-run auto-rickshaw.

Locals took the injured to Katiadi Upazila Health Complex. They were later referred to Bajitpur Zahurul Islam Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

From there, Maria was being taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but she died on the way, while Farida succumbed to her injuries around 8:30pm while undergoing treatment there.

SI Tofazzal said the tractor driver fled the scene after the accident. However, police seized the vehicle and brought it to the station.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their family members, he added.