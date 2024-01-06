Accidents & Fires
UNB, Narail
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:13 AM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires

Woman found dead inside septic tank

UNB, Narail
Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Jan 6, 2024 12:13 AM
Dead body

A 58-year-old woman was found dead in Mangalhata Moddhyopara at Lohagara upazila of Narail yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Ambia, said Lohagara Police Station Sub Inspector (SI) Syed Ali.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Locals discovered her body inside a septic tank located next to the house of one Razzeque Mollah, a resident in the village, around noon.

Razzeque's son, Sabbir Mollah, 30, was arrested on suspicion, said Lohagara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kanchan Kumar Roy.

Informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

The cause of the death will be known after an investigation, the OC added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|রাজনীতি

‘এটি ছিল আমাদের আনন্দের সফর, এখন দুঃস্বপ্ন হয়ে রইল’

কুষ্টিয়ার পোড়াদহ থেকে বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনে করে ঢাকায় আসছিলেন তানিয়া। হঠাৎ ট্রেনটিতে আগুন লেগে গেলে দুই মেয়েকে নিয়ে ট্রেন থেকে ঝাঁপ দেন তিনি। ঘটনাস্থলে যখন তার সঙ্গে কথা হচ্ছিল, তখনো ঘটনার...

২৩ মিনিট আগে
|রাজনীতি

বেনাপোল এক্সপ্রেস ট্রেনের আগুনে নিহত ৪: র‌্যাব

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification