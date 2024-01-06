Woman found dead inside septic tank

A 58-year-old woman was found dead in Mangalhata Moddhyopara at Lohagara upazila of Narail yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Ambia, said Lohagara Police Station Sub Inspector (SI) Syed Ali.

Locals discovered her body inside a septic tank located next to the house of one Razzeque Mollah, a resident in the village, around noon.

Razzeque's son, Sabbir Mollah, 30, was arrested on suspicion, said Lohagara Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Kanchan Kumar Roy.

Informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for autopsy.

The cause of the death will be known after an investigation, the OC added.