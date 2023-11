A speech-impaired woman was killed under a train in Akkelpur upazila of Joypurhat yesterday, said police.

Moni Khatun, 30, of Gonipur village, fell under the Titumeer Express as she was crossing the Bila Rail Bridge a kilometre from Akkelpur railway station, said Moktar Hossain, officer-in-charge of Santahar GRP station.

The train blew whistle several times to warn the woman, but she did not move, said the OC, quoting witnesses.