Woman dies in sleep as bus rams into house in Gazipur

A woman died in her sleep this morning after a bus plying the Dhaka-Kishoreganj highway crashed into her house in Gazipur's Kapasia upazila.

The deceased was identified as Minara Begum, 60, wife of Shukkur Ali of the upazila's Chowrite village, Kamal Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kapasia Police Station told The Daily Star.

Quoting witnesses, the OC said that the accident occurred around 6:00am when the driver lost control over the steering of the vehicle.

The bus has been seized, the OC said, adding that its driver managed to flee after the incident.

Police are trying to arrest him, the OC added.