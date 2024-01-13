Woman dies after falling from balcony in Dhaka

A woman died after falling from the eighth floor of a building in the capital's Motijheel AGB colony yesterday.

The deceased was identified as Hamida Akter, 28, wife of Saddam Hossain.

Saddam is a police constable at the home ministry.

Sub-inspector Fatema of Motijheel Police Station said Hamida fell from the balcony around 9:30am.

Police rescued her in an unconscious state, after locals informed them of the matter.

Later, she was taken to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital at 11:00am.

She was declared dead at the hospital.

The body was kept at the hospital's morgue for an autopsy, added the SI.

Police said they are looking into the incident to find out more details.