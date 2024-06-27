Woman dies after being hit by train in Gazipur

A woman died after a train hit her in Kaliakair upazila of Gazipur today.

The deceased was identified as Shahina Akhter, 45, wife of Abdur Rahman of Joanipara village in Kurigram's Charrajibpur upazila, reports our Gazipur correspondent.

Sources at the family said Shahina came to Gazipur with her husband for treatment four days ago.

Locals said the woman died on the spot after being hit by a train while roaming in the Kalampur-Khazardek area around noon.

Sub-inspector Setabar Rahman, also in-charge of Joydebpur Junction Railway Police in Gazipur, said on information, the woman's body was recovered and sent to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital, Gazipur for autopsy.