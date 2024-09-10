Woman dies after being hit by battery-run rickshaw at Shahbag

A woman died yesterday after being hit by a battery-run rickshaw in the Shahbagh area of the capital.

According to witnesses, the rickshaw hit Tanya Khanam, 35, she was waiting for her husband with her two-and-a-half-year-old child in front of the Shahbagh Museum around 3:00pm.

Ariful Islam, a passerby, said the driver of the auto rickshaw went to a nearby shop parking it in front of the museum. He said an unidentified man somehow activated the battery-run vehicle and it started moving uncontrollably and hit the woman leaving her critically injured.

Somehow the child was not hurt, he added.

Pedestrians took her to Dhaka Medical College Hospital in a critical condition. She died there around 7:30pm while undergoing treatment, said police.

Masum Billah, brother-in-law of the woman, said they are from Mollarhat of Bagerhat district.

He also said that Tanya used to teach in a school in the village. However, she moved to Dhaka hoping to get a job at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University.

DMCH Police Camp Incharge (Inspector) Md. Farooq said the body has been kept in the morgue for autopsy.

Shahbag Police Station has been notified about the incident.