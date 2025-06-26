Woman, child electrocuted in Magura

A woman and her seven-month-old daughter were electrocuted while cooking rice in an electric cooker at their home in Magura's Sadar upazila yesterday morning.

The incident occurred around 9:00am at the family's residence in Tilla village under Moghi union of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Setu Khatun, 30, wife of Awal Molla of the village, and their daughter Anisha.

According to Setu's brother-in-law, Md Ripon Biswas, Setu was cooking rice using an electric cooker holding Anisha on her lap when they suddenly got electrocuted.

Family members rushed them to Magura District Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared them dead.

Dr Omar Faruk of the hospital's emergency department said, "They were brought dead to the hospital around 9:30am with signs of electric burns."

Md Ayub Ali, officer-in-charge of Magura Sadar Police Station, said, "Police have visited the hospital and an investigation is underway. Legal steps will follow accordingly."