Woman burnt to death in Noakhali

An elderly woman was burnt to death while sleeping at home in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali early today.

The deceased is Lalita Bala Das, 80, of Ward No 3 Kalimandir area of ​​Hatiya municipality, reports our Noakhali correspondent quoting police.

According to police and locals, the deceased lived alone in the house.

Her two sons live in Oman with their families.

Hatiya Fire Service and Civil Defence firefighter Mehdi Hasan Bhuiyan said a fire engine went to the spot after receiving information at 5:25am and brought the fire under control within an hour.

During the operation, the burnt body of an old woman was recovered from the residence, he added.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Hatia Police Inspector (Investigation) Sudipta Reza said police went to the spot and completed the condition report of the deceased woman.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this incident.

Following the request of the relatives, the body was handed over to the family without an autopsy.