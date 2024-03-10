Woman burned to death in house fire

An elderly woman was burned to death when a fire broke out at her house in Hatiya upazila of Noakhali early yesterday.

The deceased is Lalita Bala Das, 80, of Ward 3 Kalimandir area of ​​Hatiya municipality, said police.

She lived alone in the house. Her two sons live in Oman with their families.

Hatiya Fire Service and Civil Defence firefighter Mehdi Hasan Bhuiyan said a fire engine went to the spot after receiving information at 5:25am and brought the fire under control within an hour.

During the operation, the burned body of an elderly woman was recovered from her home, he added.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

Hatiya Police Inspector (Investigation) Sudipta Reza said police went to the spot and completed the inquest report of the deceased woman.

An unnatural death case has been registered in this incident.

Following the request of the relatives, the body was handed over to the family without an autopsy.