Will anyone be held responsible for such a death?

Woman dies after concrete block falls on her on city road

Every evening, 37-year-old Dipu Sana, an official of Bangladesh Bank, would get off the bus and walk home, where her three-year-old son would eagerly wait for her.

Like any other day, Dipu, senior assistant director of the central bank, left her workplace in Sadarghat on Wednesday, hoping to return to her child, Rishiraj, on time.

However, on her routine journey back to her Moghbazar home, she met with a tragic accident, robbing her son of any chance to see his mother alive again.

That day, as Dipu reached Siddheswari's Fakhruddin point around 5:30pm, a concrete block fell on her, killing her on the spot.

Though nearby locals rushed her to Dr Sirajul Islam Medical College Hospital with a severe head injury, she was declared dead upon arrival.

Dipu's husband Tarun Kumar Biswas filed a murder case against unidentified persons with Ramna Police Station that night. He, however, said, he had no knowledge of anyone having any enmity with his wife.

"Dipu was posted at Bangladesh Bank's Sadarghat office. She would get off the bus in Shantinagar and walk for a kilometer to our house in Moghbazar. She would do so for exercise purposes."

Tarun, a software engineer, and Dipu would both leave for work and leave home their only son with Dipu's mother, who lived with them.

According to police, the CCTV footage showed a concrete block, used to construct footpaths, falling but it did not know where it fell from.

"There are three buildings near that spot [where the accident occurred], and none of them were under construction. The Moghbazar flyover is just above the footpath [on which Dipu died]," Mofazzal Hossain, sub-inspector of Ramna Police Station, said.

Several police teams have been trying to determine where the block fell from, while CCTV footages from near the area are being collected to see if anyone was carrying a concrete block.

The SI added, "I strongly suspect it fell from the flyover. As its wall is high, it would be hard for anyone to throw a concrete block at a target."

Dipu Sana's body was taken back to her ancestral home in Khulna's Paikgachha yesterday for her funeral.