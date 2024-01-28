Wheels in motion for road safety act

AL aims to fulfil polls pledge for safer roads; govt forms body to make draft

Amid growing concern over the road crashes and deaths, the government is going to enact a new law to ensure road safety in line with ruling party's latest electoral manifesto.

The Road Transport and Highways Division (RTHD) has already formed a nine-member committee to prepare the draft of the "Road Safety Act".

The committee, led by Saiful Islam, an additional secretary of the division, was asked to submit the draft to the division secretary, according to January 22 office order of the division.

The committee has representatives from the Accident Research Institute (ARI) of Buet, Brac, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA), Roads and Highways Department (RHD), and the civil society.

"The issue of enacting a road safety act was in the election manifesto of Awami League. That's why we have taken the initiative to frame the new law to ensure road safety," RTHD Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri told The Daily Star yesterday.

The government's move to enact the new law comes five and a half years after it enacted the Road Transport Act-2018 in the wake of a major road safety movement in July and August 2018.

But the country still saw a sharp rise in road crashes, with many sections of the relatively stringent act remained unimplemented for years, raising concern over road safety.

At least 6,524 people were killed and 11,407 injured in 6,911 road crashes last year. Of the deceased, 1,128 (17.29 percent) were children, the Road Safety Foundation said yesterday.

Road safety campaigners have been demanding a new law as they found the Road Transport Act-2018 inadequate to deal with the road safety issues.

WHY THE NEW ACT?

Parliament in September 2018 passed the Road Transport Act just a few weeks after the country witnessed a major student movement for road safety following the death of two college students in road crashes in Dhaka in July that year.

The law, which came into force in November 2019 replacing the Motor Vehicles Ordinance-1983, mainly deals with the functions of BRTA, including issuance of registration, fitness certificates for vehicles and licences to drivers.

Ilias Kanchan, chairman of Nirapad Sarak Chai, said they demanded the authorities name the law (Road Transport Act-2018) as road transport and safety act incorporating safety issues, but the government did not pay heed.

"There are many issues like construction of safe roads, safe vehicles, pedestrians, speeding, and post-crash management, which are most important for road safety globally. These issues cannot be dealt with the Road Transport Act, he told The Daily Star yesterday.

"So, we have been demanding a new law incorporating all these issues so that road safety is ensured," said Kanchan.

Road Secretary Amin also admitted that the existing law lacked some features to ensure road safety.

"That's why we have taken the initiative to enact a new law for ensuring road safety in line with the Awami League's election manifesto," he said.

Asked about non-implementation of the many sections of the exiting law properly, Amin Ullah said they were working to implement those.

The secretary said they will try to make sure the new law is enacted as soon as possible.

HOW THE COMMITTEE WILL WORK?

Committee chief Saiful Islam said they will hold a series of meetings to prepare a "skeleton" of the draft law.

Then they will hold meetings with the stakeholders and the ministries concerned, Saiful told The Daily Star yesterday.

He said they will also seek public opinion before finalising the draft.

Saiful said safety issues related to the drivers, passengers, and pedestrians will be incorporated in the new law to reduce road crashes.

A committee member, wishing anonymity, said the BRTA in 2022 had formed a committee to set speed limits for vehicles on all major roads in a coordinated ways to reduce road crashes and had prepared a draft guideline for it.

The committee in a recent meeting with the secretary of the Road Transport and Highways Division decided to incorporate the speed management issue in the new road safety act, he added.