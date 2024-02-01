Wedding joy turns tragic: Groom-to-be, brother killed in Rajbari road crash

Two brothers, one of whom was supposed to get married tomorrow, were killed in a road accident on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in Rajbari's Goalanda upazila last night.

The deceased were identified as Manirul Islam, 32 and groom-to-be Saiful Islam Sumon, 27, of Khankhanapur in Sadar upazila.

Quoting family, police said the accident occurred around midnight when a soil-laden truck hit a motorbike carrying the two siblings, leaving Manirul dead on the spot and Saiful injured.

Saiful was taken to a local hospital where the doctors declared Saiful dead, they said.

Locals said Moksed Sarkar was taking preparation for wedding ceremonies of his two sons -- Shamiul Islam and Saiful Islam Sumon at his residence. The wedding ceremonies of Shamiul and Saiful were supposed to be held today and tomorrow respectively.

Saiful went to the Daulatdia terminal to receive his elder brother Manirul who came from Dhaka to attend the marriage ceremonies and they met the accident while returning home.

M Al Mamud, sub-inspector of Goalanda Ahladipur highway Police, said police seized the truck and a process is on to take legal steps in this regard.