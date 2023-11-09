‘We have never seen so many deaths at once’

Six of a family cremated following Ctg road crash

The Dupapara cremation ground in Chandanaish upazila's Joara area turned into a place of grief and mourning as the bodies of six family members, killed in a bus-auto-rickshaw collision on Tuesday, were cremated yesterday.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at there, their silence only broken by the cremation of each body, lasting from 12:30pm to 3:30pm.

The bodies of Rita Rani Das, her two daughters Srabanti Das and Barsha Das, her twin sons Dwip Das and Diganta Das, and her nephew Biplob Das were cremated there.

"The people of this union have never seen so many deaths at once in the last four decades," said Amin Ahmed Chowdhury, 55, chairman of the Joara union.

"I did not dare to look at the faces of the deceased, as I used to see them regularly," said Bimol Das, a neighbour.

When Narayan Das returned from the Middle East, the air in the cremation ground turned heavier as he wept for his wife Rita and four children.

"What will I do? How will I live? I have lost everyone," he kept wailing.

Seven people were killed on Tuesday after a bus rammed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Chattogram's Hathazari upazila.

A case has been filed with Hathazari Model Police Station, said Adil Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Nazirhat Highway Police Station.

"We are trying to arrest the culprits," he added.

Joara Union Parishad Chairman Amin Ahmed Chowdhury said they provided Tk 25,000 to each victim from the Chattogram district administration for funeral expenses.

Biplab Mazumder and Pappu Das, who were injured, are undergoing treatment at Chattogram Medical College Hospital.