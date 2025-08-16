Warehouse fire doused after 12 hours in Ctg

A massive fire that broke out at jhut (scrapped fabrics) warehouses in Chattogram's Bakalia early today was fully extinguished after nearly 12 hours of firefighting efforts.

No casualties or injuries were reported, said Fire Service officials.

The fire started around 2:00am inside a tin-built jhut warehouse beside Ahad Convention Centre on Bakalia Access Road.

The blaze quickly spread to another jhut warehouse, a plastic godown, and a garage, Md Abdul Mannan, deputy assistant director of Fire Service and Civil Defence, Chattogram, said.

Nine firefighting units from four stations initially brought the fire under partial control by 4:45am.

However, the blaze could not be fully doused immediately due to the storage of large quantities of flammable goods, including scrapped fabrics and plastic items.

The fire was finally extinguished by 1:35pm, the official added, noting that the cause of the fire could not be determined immediately.