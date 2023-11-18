Vessel sinks with 800 tons coal

A coal-laden lighter vessel "MV Prince of Ghashiakhali-1" sank in the Pashur Channel of Mongla Port in Bagerhat yesterday.

The ship had hit a sandbar causing a breaching in its hull near the Kananagar area around 9:30am.

However, all 12 crew members managed to swim ashore safely.

The vessel, loaded with 800 tons of coal, was on its way to Nawapara in Jashore, said Mainul Hossain Mintu, vice president of Bangladesh Lighter Workers Association.

It was carrying goods from a foreign commercial ship stationed in the Harbaria area, he added.

Whenever coal-laden vessels sink, toxic particles mix with the water, which has the potential to endanger aquatic life.