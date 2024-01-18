Vehicle hits, damages decorative sidewall of Bangabandhu Tunnel

A portion of the decorative sidewall of Bangabandhu Tunnel under the Karnaphuli river in Chattogram was damaged when a speeding mini truck hit it early today.

No one was injured in the accident.

Tanveer Rifa, an assistant engineer (toll and traffic), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel under Bangladesh Bridge Authority, said a Patenga-bound mini truck coming from the Anwara end hit the sidewall inside the tunnel around 3:20am.

Photo: Collected

Around an 80-foot portion of the decorative board on the sidewall was damaged in the accident, he said.

The official assumed that the accident might have happened as the driver was drowsy.

The vehicle was seized but the driver could be detained, he said.