Vegetable trader killed in Gazipur road accident

A man died after being hit by a lorry in Gazipur's Sreepur upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Dulal Hossain, 50, a vegetable trader from Maona Chowrasta of Sreepur.

The accident occurred near Maona Power Plant on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway this afternoon, said Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Maona Highway Police Station Mahmud Morshed.

Quoting locals, the police official said the Dhaka-bound lorry hit Dulal while he was crossing the road. He died on the spot.

Police have seized the lorry, the driver fled. A case will be filed in this regard, the OC added.

Anwara Begum, Dulal's sister, said that her brother supported his family by selling vegetables. Due to his financial struggles, she purchased groceries and an electric fan for him. But Anwar couldn't collect those.