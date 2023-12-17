Uttara Express set on fire in Joypurhat

Arsonists set fire to a Parbatipur-bound mail train on its way to Joypurhat station early yesterday.

The Uttara Express was set on fire when it was heading for Joypurhat from Jamalganj, said Shantahar Railway Police Officer-in-Charge Muktar Hossain.

Railway station and fire service personnel doused the fire, said the OC adding that a few seats of a bogie were damaged.

Station Master Rezaul Islam of Joypurhat Railway Station said the train resumed its journey without any further disruptions after the fire was extinguished, reports UNB.

The matter is being investigated, the station master said.