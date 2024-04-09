“Underage” driver behind the wheels: Bus hits metro rail pillar

A bus of Safety Paribahan collided with a pillar of the metro rail in the capital's Agargaon today, leaving at least five people injured.

The incident happened around 12:45pm when the bus hit the 359th pillar, said Faruk Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kafrul Police Station.

The injured took primary treatment.

Witnesses said the driver, who appeared to be underage, was running the vehicle at speed on a relatively empty street. This reckless driving ultimately led to the driver losing control and the subsequent collision with the metro rail pillar.

Police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee.