Ukhiya Rohingya camp: Fire damages 50 makeshift shelters

A fire today damaged at least 50 makeshift shelters at a Rohingya camp in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya.

The fire broke out around 2:30am at Block E of Balukhali No 11 Rohingya Camp, reported our Cox's Bazar staff correspondent quoting police.

No casualties have been reported, said Additional DIG Amir Zafar, commander of Armed Police Battalion-8 (APBn).

The fire destroyed 14 houses and damaged others before it was brought under control, he said.

"It's not yet identified how the fire originated, but we are investigating the incident," the additional DIG said.

"We managed to control the fire very quickly. However, about 50 houses were burnt," said Shafiqul Islam, station officer of Ukhiya Fire Service.

However, several Rohingya refugees alleged that a criminal group in the camp deliberately set fire to their opponent's shelters.