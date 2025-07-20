Two-year-old boy drowns in pond in Jashore

The accident took place in Dohakula village

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Bagharpara upazila of Jashore today.

The deceased is Ayan Rahman, son of Zahidur Rahman of Dohakula village.

Quoting family members, Ayan's uncle Alam Hossain said the child was playing alone near their house when he accidentally fell into a pond behind the house around this noon. After failing to find him, family members began searching and later found him floating in the pond.

He was rushed to Bagharpara Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Mohan Kumar Pal, the on-duty doctor at the Bagharpara Upazila Health Complex, said the child had died before being brought to the hospital.

"Our examination confirmed that the cause of death was drowning," the doctor added.