Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:05 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Two-year-old boy drowns in pond in Jashore

Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:01 PM
Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:05 PM
Our Correspondent, Benapole
Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:01 PM Last update on: Sun Jul 20, 2025 08:05 PM
The accident took place in Dohakula village

 

A two-year-old boy drowned in a pond in Bagharpara upazila of Jashore today.

The deceased is Ayan Rahman, son of Zahidur Rahman of Dohakula village.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Quoting family members, Ayan's uncle Alam Hossain said the child was playing alone near their house when he accidentally fell into a pond behind the house around this noon. After failing to find him, family members began searching and later found him floating in the pond.

He was rushed to Bagharpara Upazila Health Complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Mohan Kumar Pal, the on-duty doctor at the Bagharpara Upazila Health Complex, said the child had died before being brought to the hospital.

"Our examination confirmed that the cause of death was drowning," the doctor added.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

ঢাকার দিয়াবাড়িতে বিমানবাহিনীর যুদ্ধবিমান বিধ্বস্ত

হযরত শাহজালাল আন্তর্জাতিক বিমানবন্দরের একজন ঊর্ধ্বতন কর্মকর্তা গণমাধ্যমকে বিষয়টি নিশ্চিত করেছেন। আজ দুপুর দেড়টার দিকে বিমানটি মাইলস্টোন কলেজের চত্বরের ভেতরে আছড়ে পড়ে।

৬ মিনিট আগে
|ব্যাংক

ফরেনসিক অডিটে উঠে এল ৬ ইসলামি ব্যাংকের লুকানো মন্দ ঋণের তথ্য

১ ঘণ্টা আগে