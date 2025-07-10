Accidents & Fires
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:50 PM

Most Viewed

Accidents & Fires
Accidents & Fires

Two-year-old boy drowns in Netrokona

Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:44 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:50 PM
Our Correspondent, Netrokona
Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:44 PM Last update on: Thu Jul 10, 2025 09:50 PM
A two-year-old boy drowned in a stagnant water in Kalmakanda upazila

 

A two-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled field in Netrokona's Kalmakanda upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Jarif, son of Mawlana Jamir Hossain of Salenga village under Pogla union in the same upazila.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

According to the family, Jarif's mother was busy with household chores while the child was playing in the yard around 4:30pm.

At one point, he wandered off and fell into stagnant water in a nearby field.

When the family members could not find him, they began searching.

Eventually, his mother discovered him floating in the water.

Family members and neighbours immediately took the child to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared him dead.

Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Lutfor Rahman confirmed it to this correspondent.

He added that necessary legal steps are underway.

 
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

‘সাবেক আইজিপি মামুন রাজসাক্ষী হলে মুক্তিও পেতে পারেন’

ট্রাইব্যুনালের চেয়ারম্যান জানান, সাবেক আইজিপির রাজসাক্ষী হওয়ার আবেদন বিবেচনায় নেওয়া হবে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|পরীক্ষার ফল

এসএসসি-সমমানের ফল: বিপর্যয় না বাস্তবতা

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে