Two-year-old boy drowns in Netrokona

A two-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled field in Netrokona's Kalmakanda upazila this afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Md Jarif, son of Mawlana Jamir Hossain of Salenga village under Pogla union in the same upazila.

According to the family, Jarif's mother was busy with household chores while the child was playing in the yard around 4:30pm.

At one point, he wandered off and fell into stagnant water in a nearby field.

When the family members could not find him, they began searching.

Eventually, his mother discovered him floating in the water.

Family members and neighbours immediately took the child to Kalmakanda Upazila Health Complex, where the doctor declared him dead.

Kalmakanda Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Lutfor Rahman confirmed it to this correspondent.

He added that necessary legal steps are underway.