Two workers die 'inhaling toxic gas' in septic tank in Habiganj

Two construction workers died after inhaling toxic gas inside a septic tank at an under-construction building in Shayestaganj upazila of Habiganj this evening.

The deceased are Manik Mia, 55, of Panchash village in Chunarughat upazila, and Rafiqul Islam, 30, of Katkhal village in Baniachong upazila, said police.

The incident took place around 7:00pm in Sabaspur village under Shayestaganj municipality.

Mobashir Mia, the contractor of the building, sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the workers and was admitted to a local hospital.

Quoting locals, Baniachong Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dilip Kanta Nath said Khandaker Anwar Hossain, a resident of Panchash village in Chunarughat, was constructing a multi-storey building on land he purchased in Sabaspur. On the day of the incident, the two workers entered the septic tank to remove shuttering materials but were overcome by toxic gas and lost consciousness.

Members of Shayestaganj Fire Service and Civil Defence later recovered the bodies after a prolonged rescue operation.

Ariful Islam, in-charge of Shayestaganj Fire Service, confirmed the incident and said the victims likely died from exposure to poisonous gas trapped inside the septic tank.