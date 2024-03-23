Two women burnt in ‘cylinder leakage’ fire

Two women suffered burn injuries as suspected gas cylinder leakage triggered a fire in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj, yesterday night.

Jannat, 28, and Irin, 30, sustained 10 and 2 percent burn injuries respectively, confirmed Dr Toriqul Islam of Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.

Md Rubel, Irin's husband, said that the incident occurred while his wife was cooking in their rented house in the Sanarpar area.

Fakhr Uddin Ahmed, deputy assistant director of Narayanganj Fire Service And Civil Defence, mentioned that they were informed of the fire incident caused by gas cylinder leakage. A firefighting team from Demra responded because of their proximity to the place of incident.

The incident comes almost 10 days after Gazipur cylinder fire which killed 14 people so far.

On March 13, at least 32 people, including women and children, were injured after a gas cylinder caught fire following a leak in Gazipur's Kaliakoir.

Fourteen patients are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, while four have been discharged after receiving treatment.

Gas cylinder linked accidents have become increasingly common in the country. If gas cylinders are exposed to extreme heat, the gas inside them starts expanding due to enhanced pressure and explodes at a point.