Two traders killed in Jhenaidah road accident

Two traders were killed and another was injured as a mini truck rear-ended a truck in Jhenaidah's Sadar upazila early today.

The deceased were identified as Anisur Rahman, 65, a resident of Bara-Kaunia village in Faridpur's Salta upazila, and Farukh Matabbar, 45, of Bhawal village in the same upazila.

The two victims were travelling on the mini truck towards Meherpur from Faridpur to buy bananas, reports our Jhenaidah correspondent, quoting the fire service and locals.

Locals said the accident happened around 4:50am when the mini truck reached Sadhuhati on the Jhenaidah-Chuadanga highway and hit another truck from behind.

Anisur and Farukh were killed on the spot, while another person was injured. The truck driver fled the scene, they said.

Tanveer Hasan, inspector of Fire Service and Civil Defence in Jhenaidah, said they recovered the bodies and handed them over to police.

The injured person was sent to Jhenaidah Sadar Hospital, added Tanveer.